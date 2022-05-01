Saturday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 2 Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 3, Oakland 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 2, Boston 1 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0
National League
Arizona 2 St. Louis 0
San Francisco 9, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3
Interleague
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
---
MLS
Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 1
CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1
Austin FC 2, Houston 1
Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0
New England 2, Miami 0
Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1
Columbus 3, D.C. United 0
New York 2, Chicago 1
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 2
Colorado 2, Portland 0
---
AHL
Manitoba 6, Abbotsford 0
Belleville 5, Toronto 2
Laval 5, Syracuse 1
Chicago 3, Rockford 2
Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 2
Utica 4, Providence 2
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 0
Henderson 4, Ontario 0
Bakersfield 3, Stockton 1
---
NLL
Halifax 13, Rochester 10
Toronto 10, Buffalo 7
Calgary 14, Colorado 11
San Diego 10, Vancouver 9
Philadelphia 11, Georgia 10 (OT)
Albany 17, New York 9
Saskatchewan 13, Panther City 9
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.