Saturday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 2 Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

National League

Arizona 2 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Interleague

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

---

MLS

Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 1

CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

Real Salt Lake 1, LA Galaxy 0

New England 2, Miami 0

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Columbus 3, D.C. United 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 2

Colorado 2, Portland 0

---

AHL

Manitoba 6, Abbotsford 0

Belleville 5, Toronto 2

Laval 5, Syracuse 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 2

Utica 4, Providence 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 0

Henderson 4, Ontario 0

Bakersfield 3, Stockton 1

---

NLL

Halifax 13, Rochester 10

Toronto 10, Buffalo 7

Calgary 14, Colorado 11

San Diego 10, Vancouver 9

Philadelphia 11, Georgia 10 (OT)

Albany 17, New York 9

Saskatchewan 13, Panther City 9

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.