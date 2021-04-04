Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1

Boston 7 Pittsburgh 5

Nashville 3 Chicago 0

Florida 5 Columbus 2

Dallas 3 Carolina 2

Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)

Ottawa 6 Montreal 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)

Minnesota 2 Vegas 1

Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

San Jose 3 Los Angeles 2

Vancouver at Edmonton -- postponed

---

AHL

Hershey 4 Binghamton 2

Cleveland 4 Grand Rapids 2

Rochester 5 Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 4 (SO)

Iowa 5 Texas 2

Chicago 4 Rockford 2

Tucson 4 Henderson 2

San Diego 7 San Jose 3

Providence at Utica -- postponed

---

NBA

Dallas 109 Washington 87

Miami 115 Cleveland 101

Philadelphia 122 Minnesota 113

New York 125 Detroit 81

Indiana 139 San Antonio 133

Utah 137 Orlando 91

Milwaukee 129 Sacramento 128

Portland 133 Oklahoma City 85

---

NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)

Baylor 78 Houston 59

Gonzaga 93 UCLA 90

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 3

Baltimore 4 Boston 2

Detroit 5 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 11 Texas 4

Houston 9 Oakland 1

Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 0

L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 6

Minnesota 2 at Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 5

San Diego 7 Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets at Washington -- postponed

Interleague

Miami 12 Tampa Bay 7

Seattle 4 San Francisco 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.

