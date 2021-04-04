Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1
Boston 7 Pittsburgh 5
Nashville 3 Chicago 0
Florida 5 Columbus 2
Dallas 3 Carolina 2
Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)
Ottawa 6 Montreal 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)
Minnesota 2 Vegas 1
Colorado 2 St. Louis 1
San Jose 3 Los Angeles 2
Vancouver at Edmonton -- postponed
---
AHL
Hershey 4 Binghamton 2
Cleveland 4 Grand Rapids 2
Rochester 5 Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 5 WB/Scranton 4 (SO)
Iowa 5 Texas 2
Chicago 4 Rockford 2
Tucson 4 Henderson 2
San Diego 7 San Jose 3
Providence at Utica -- postponed
---
NBA
Dallas 109 Washington 87
Miami 115 Cleveland 101
Philadelphia 122 Minnesota 113
New York 125 Detroit 81
Indiana 139 San Antonio 133
Utah 137 Orlando 91
Milwaukee 129 Sacramento 128
Portland 133 Oklahoma City 85
---
NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)
Baylor 78 Houston 59
Gonzaga 93 UCLA 90
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 3
Baltimore 4 Boston 2
Detroit 5 Cleveland 2
Kansas City 11 Texas 4
Houston 9 Oakland 1
Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 0
L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 6
Minnesota 2 at Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 5
San Diego 7 Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets at Washington -- postponed
Interleague
Miami 12 Tampa Bay 7
Seattle 4 San Francisco 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.
