Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 4 (OT)

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1

Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 6, Arizona 1

Colorado 2, Edmonton 1 (SO)

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 7, Toronto 5

Laval 5, Utica 3

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rochester 6, Belleville 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Rockford 4, Tucson 2

Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0

Providence 6, Bridgeport 2

Iowa 4, Texas 3 (SO)

Chicago 2, Manitoba 1 (OT)

Henderson 6, San Jose 3

Bakersfield 6, Colorado 5

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 2

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

National League

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0

Miami 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

---

NBA

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98

---

MLS

Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

Miami 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York Red Bulls 1

D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2

FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Houston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.

Portland 3, Vancouver 2

---

NLL

New York 15, Buffalo 12

Toronto 11, Rochester 9

Calgary 14, Panther City 4

Colorado 11, San Deigo 10

Saskatchewan 15, Vancouver 13

---

