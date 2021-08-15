Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 30 Edmonton 13
Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 8
---
MLB
American League
Boston 16 Baltimore 2
Detroit 6 Cleveland 4
Oakland 8 Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 5 (10 innings)
Minnesota 12 Tampa Bay 0
Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 9 Toronto 3
National League
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 12 Washington 2
Miami 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Pittsburgh 14 Milwaukee 4 (1st game)
Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 0 (2nd game)
L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)
Arizona 7 San Diego 0
Colorado 4 San Francisco 1
Interleague
St. Louis 9 Kansas City 4
---
MLS
LA Galaxy 1 Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2 Miami 0
New England 2 Toronto FC 1
CF Montreal 2 New York 1
Colorado 3 Houston 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 1 Austin FC 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.
