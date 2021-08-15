Saturday's Games

CFL

Montreal 30 Edmonton 13

Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 8

---

MLB

American League

Boston 16 Baltimore 2

Detroit 6 Cleveland 4

Oakland 8 Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 5 (10 innings)

Minnesota 12 Tampa Bay 0

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9 Toronto 3

National League

Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 12 Washington 2

Miami 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 14 Milwaukee 4 (1st game)

Milwaukee 6 Pittsburgh 0 (2nd game)

L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)

Arizona 7 San Diego 0

Colorado 4 San Francisco 1

Interleague

St. Louis 9 Kansas City 4

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 1 Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2 Miami 0

New England 2 Toronto FC 1

CF Montreal 2 New York 1

Colorado 3 Houston 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Austin FC 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.