Saturday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Germany 3 Hungary 0
Russia 3 Switzerland 1
Japan 1 Denmark 0
CFL
Toronto 30 Winnipeg 23
Saskatchewan 23 Ottawa 10
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 8 Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 1
Toronto 3 Detroit 0
Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 1
Houston 15 Seattle 1
Texas 10 Boston 1
National League
L.A. Dodgers 4 N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 9 Washington 6
Cincinnati 7 Miami 4
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 4
Colorado 5 Arizona 2
San Diego 4 Philadelphia 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 6 Oakland 5
Atlanta 5 Baltimore 4
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 0 Minnesota 0
Seattle 2 Columbus 1
Orlando City 1 Chicago 0
CF Montréal 1 Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 2 D.C. United 1
New England 4 Cincinnati 1
Miami 3 Toronto FC 1
FC Dallas 2 Houston 2
Austin FC 3 Portland 1
Colorado 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 1
New York City FC at New York - ppd.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2021.
