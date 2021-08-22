Saturday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Germany 3 Hungary 0

Russia 3 Switzerland 1

Japan 1 Denmark 0

CFL

Toronto 30 Winnipeg 23

Saskatchewan 23 Ottawa 10

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8 Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7 Minnesota 1

Toronto 3 Detroit 0

Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 1

Houston 15 Seattle 1

Texas 10 Boston 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 9 Washington 6

Cincinnati 7 Miami 4

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 4

Colorado 5 Arizona 2

San Diego 4 Philadelphia 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Kansas City 4 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6 Oakland 5

Atlanta 5 Baltimore 4

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 0 Minnesota 0

Seattle 2 Columbus 1

Orlando City 1 Chicago 0

CF Montréal 1 Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 2 D.C. United 1

New England 4 Cincinnati 1

Miami 3 Toronto FC 1

FC Dallas 2 Houston 2

Austin FC 3 Portland 1

Colorado 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 1

New York City FC at New York - ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.