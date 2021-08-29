Saturday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Quarterfinals

Switzerland 3 Russia 2 (OT)

United States 10 Japan 2

Canada 7 Germany 0

Finland 1 Czech Republic 0

---

CFL

B.C. 24 Ottawa 12

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4 Seattle 2

Boston 5 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Toronto 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)

Houston 5 Texas 2

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3

National League

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 0

Miami 6 Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 13 Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 3

San Francisco 5 Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 2

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6 Milwaukee 4

L.A. Angels 10 San Diego 2

---

Major League Soccer

Nashville 2 Atlanta 0

Chicago 1 New York 0

LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3

New York City FC 2 New England 0

D.C. United 3 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Minnesota 2 Houston 1

---

