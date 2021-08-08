Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto 23 Calgary 20

Ottawa 16 Edmonton 12

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Seattle 4

Toronto 1 Boston 0 (7 innings), 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12 Texas 3

Detroit 2 Cleveland 1

Houston 4 Minnesota 0

Boston 2 Toronto 1 (8 innings), 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3

National League

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 3 Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7 Miami 4

San Francisco 9 Milwaukee 6 (11 innings)

San Diego 6 Arizona 2

Interleague

St. Louis 5 Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 3

---

MLS

Atlanta 3 Columbus 2

Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 2 Houston 0

New York City FC 2 Toronto FC 2

FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado 0

Portland 3 Real Salt Lake 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.

