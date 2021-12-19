Saturday's Games
NHL
Carolina 5 Los Angeles 1
Philadelphia 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
Detroit 5 New Jersey 2
Dallas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Edmonton 5 Seattle 3
Florida at Minnesota, ppd
Boston at Montreal, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, ppd
Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd
Columbus at Calgary, ppd
---
AHL
Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 1
Abbotsford 3 Henderson 2
Hershey 8 WB/Scranton 3
Rochester 4 Lehigh Valley 3
Springfield 6 Hartford 4
Chicago 4 Milwaukee 2
Texas 3 Rockford 2
Stockton 5 Colorado 2
Tucson 4 Ontario 3
San Jose 4, San Diego 1
Laval at Syracuse, ppd
Manitoba at Iowa, ppd
Providence at Belleville, ppd
Toronto at Grand Rapids, ppd
---
NBA
Houston 116 Detroit 107
Boston 114 New York 107
Toronto 119 Golden State 100
Orlando 100 Brooklyn 93
Oklahoma City 104 L.A. Clippers 103
Cleveland 119 Milwaukee 90
Washington 109 Utah 103
---
NFL
Indianapolis 27 New England 17
---
NLL
Toronto 12 Philadelphia 9
Rochester 16 Albany 7
---
This report by The Canadian Pres first published Dec. 18, 2021.
