Saturday's Games

NHL

Florida 4 St. Louis 3 (SO)

Washington 3 Columbus 1

Detroit 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Nashville 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4 Toronto 3 (SO)

Ottawa 6 Colorado 5 (OT)

Carolina 6 Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Chicago 2

Pittsburgh 4 Vancouver 1

---

NBA

Denver 113 New York 99

Chicago 111 Brooklyn 107

Milwaukee 124 Miami 102

San Antonio 112 Golden State 107

Memphis 97 Dallas 90

Boston 145 Portland 117

Sacramento 104 L.A. Clippers 99

---

AHL

Bridgeport 3 Utica 2

Chicago 2 Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 6 Rockford 2

Manitoba 3 Belleville 1

Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 4

Stockton 3 San Diego 2

Colorado 4 Tucson 0

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (SO)

San Jose 6 Abbotsford 4

---

MLS Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Portland 2 Real Salt Lake 0

---

NLL

Halifax 12 Saskatchewan 11

Toronto 10 Albany 9

Colorado 16 Georgia 11

Philadelphia 12 Panther City 11

Rochester 13 New York 12

Buffalo 16 Calgary 9

---

Vanier Cup

Western 27 Saskatchewan 21

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.