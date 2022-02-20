Saturday's Games
NHL
Colorado 5, Buffalo 3
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2
Boston 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)
St. Louis 6, Toronto 3
Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3
Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4
Calgary 2, Seattle 1
---
AHL
Belleville 5, Toronto 4 (OT)
Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2
WB/Scranton 3, Scranton 2
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2
Providence 3, Hartford 1
Syracuse 6, Rochester 3
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)
Chicago 5, Iowa 3
San Jose 7, Texas 6 (SO)
Tucson 4, Henderson 3
Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 4, San Diego 3
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3 (SO)
---
NLL
Halifax 15, Georgia 10
Toronto 13 Albany 9
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.
