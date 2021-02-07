Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Montreal 2 Ottawa 1
Arizona 3 St. Louis 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 5 Vancouver 1
Calgary 6 Edmonton 4
Anaheim 2 San Jose 1 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey -- postponed
Arizona at Minnesota -- postponed
Colorado at St. Louis -- postponed
Buffalo at Boston -- postponed
---
NBA
New York 110 Portland 99
Sacramento 119 Denver 114
Chicago 118 Orlando 92
Philadelphia 124 Brooklyn 108
Milwaukee 124 Cleveland 99
Oklahoma City 120 Minnesota 118
San Antonio 116 Houston 106
Atlanta 132 Toronto 121
Dallas 134 Golden State 132
New Orleans 118 Memphis 109
L.A. Lakers 135 Detroit 128 (2OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2021.
