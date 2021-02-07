Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1

Arizona 3 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 5 Vancouver 1

Calgary 6 Edmonton 4

Anaheim 2 San Jose 1 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey -- postponed

Arizona at Minnesota -- postponed

Colorado at St. Louis -- postponed

Buffalo at Boston -- postponed

---

NBA

New York 110 Portland 99

Sacramento 119 Denver 114

Chicago 118 Orlando 92

Philadelphia 124 Brooklyn 108

Milwaukee 124 Cleveland 99

Oklahoma City 120 Minnesota 118

San Antonio 116 Houston 106

Atlanta 132 Toronto 121

Dallas 134 Golden State 132

New Orleans 118 Memphis 109

L.A. Lakers 135 Detroit 128 (2OT)

---

