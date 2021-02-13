Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1

Vegas at San Jose

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

Washington at Buffalo, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd

---

AHL

Laval 5 Belleville 1

---

NBA

Phoenix 120 Philadelphia 111

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you