Saturday's Scores

NHL

Boston 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

Carolina 7 Columbus 4

Florida 5 Montreal 2

Nashville 6 Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Toronto 6 Ottawa 0

St. Louis 6 Minnesota 4

Vancouver 5 Seattle 2

Los Angeles 6 Philadelphia 3

---

AHL

Springfield 5 Rochester 3

Belleville 2 Toronto 1

Lehigh Valley 2 Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 2

Henderson 3 Bakersfield 2

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

---

NBA

Milwaukee 136 New Orleans 113

Chicago 120 Washington 119

Detroit 117 San Antonio 116 (OT)

L.A. Clippers 120 Brooklyn 116

Denver 124 Houston 111

Golden State 123 Utah 116

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you