Saturday's Scores
NHL
Boston 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
Carolina 7 Columbus 4
Florida 5 Montreal 2
Nashville 6 Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
Toronto 6 Ottawa 0
St. Louis 6 Minnesota 4
Vancouver 5 Seattle 2
Los Angeles 6 Philadelphia 3
---
AHL
Springfield 5 Rochester 3
Belleville 2 Toronto 1
Lehigh Valley 2 Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 2
Henderson 3 Bakersfield 2
Charlotte at Texas, ppd
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd
---
NBA
Milwaukee 136 New Orleans 113
Chicago 120 Washington 119
Detroit 117 San Antonio 116 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 120 Brooklyn 116
Denver 124 Houston 111
Golden State 123 Utah 116
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.
