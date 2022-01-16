Saturday's Scores

NHL

Carolina 4 Vancouver 1

Boston 4 Nashville 3 (OT)

Washington 2 N.Y. Islanders 0

Florida 9 Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 2

Detroit 4 Buffalo 0

Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 1

Toronto 6 St. Louis 5

Chicago 3 Anaheim 0

Colorado 5 Arizona 0

Los Angeles 3 Seattle 1

Ottawa 6 Edmonton 4

Pittsburgh 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

---

AHL

Belleville 6 Rochester 5 (OT)

Charlotte 8 Texas 3

Cleveland 5 Rockford 4

Iowa 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Manitoba 2 Grand Rapids 1 (SO)

Syracuse 4 Utica 3 (OT)

Toronto 4 Hershey 3 (OT)

Providence 5 Springfield 3

WB/Scranton 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Hartford 4 Laval 0

Bakersfield 5 San Jose 1

Ontario 5 Henderson 2

Stockton 4 Tucson 1

Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3 (SO)

San Diego 4 Abbotsford 3

---

NFL playoffs

Wild-card round

Cincinnati 26 Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47 New England 17

---

NBA

Toronto 103 Milwaukee 96

Portland 115 Washington 110

Brooklyn 120 New Orleans 105

New York 117 Atlanta 108

Philadelphia 109 Miami 98

San Antonio 101 L.A. Clippers 94

Cleveland 107 Oklahoma City 102

Boston 114 Chicago 112

Denver 133 L.A. Lakers 96

Dallas 108 Orlando 92

---

NLL

Albany 9 Philadelphia 8

Halifax 14 Toronto 13 (OT)

Panther City 13 New York 12 (OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.