Saturday's Scores
NHL
Carolina 4 Vancouver 1
Boston 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
Washington 2 N.Y. Islanders 0
Florida 9 Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 2
Detroit 4 Buffalo 0
Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 1
Toronto 6 St. Louis 5
Chicago 3 Anaheim 0
Colorado 5 Arizona 0
Los Angeles 3 Seattle 1
Ottawa 6 Edmonton 4
Pittsburgh 2 San Jose 1 (OT)
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
---
AHL
Belleville 6 Rochester 5 (OT)
Charlotte 8 Texas 3
Cleveland 5 Rockford 4
Iowa 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Manitoba 2 Grand Rapids 1 (SO)
Syracuse 4 Utica 3 (OT)
Toronto 4 Hershey 3 (OT)
Providence 5 Springfield 3
WB/Scranton 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Hartford 4 Laval 0
Bakersfield 5 San Jose 1
Ontario 5 Henderson 2
Stockton 4 Tucson 1
Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3 (SO)
San Diego 4 Abbotsford 3
---
NFL playoffs
Wild-card round
Cincinnati 26 Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47 New England 17
---
NBA
Toronto 103 Milwaukee 96
Portland 115 Washington 110
Brooklyn 120 New Orleans 105
New York 117 Atlanta 108
Philadelphia 109 Miami 98
San Antonio 101 L.A. Clippers 94
Cleveland 107 Oklahoma City 102
Boston 114 Chicago 112
Denver 133 L.A. Lakers 96
Dallas 108 Orlando 92
---
NLL
Albany 9 Philadelphia 8
Halifax 14 Toronto 13 (OT)
Panther City 13 New York 12 (OT)
---
