Saturday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 2 Boston 1 (OT)
Arizona 5 San Jose 3
Detroit 4 Carolina 2
Montreal 5 Edmonton 1
N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 0
Toronto 3 Ottawa 2
Nashville 5 Columbus 2
Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)
Vegas 2 Anaheim 1 (OT)
Calgary 3 Vancouver 0
---
NBA
San Antonio 103 Houston 91
Brooklyn 122 Orlando 115
Toronto 116 Charlotte 113
Detroit 120 Miami 100
Memphis 106 Philadelphia 104
Indiana at Phoenix -- postponed
Portland 112 Atlanta 106
---
NFL
Playoffs
Divisional Round
Green Bay 32 L.A. Rams 18
Buffalo 17 Baltimore 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 16, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.