Saturday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 2 Boston 1 (OT)

Arizona 5 San Jose 3

Detroit 4 Carolina 2

Montreal 5 Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 3 Ottawa 2

Nashville 5 Columbus 2

Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)

Vegas 2 Anaheim 1 (OT)

Calgary 3 Vancouver 0

---

NBA

San Antonio 103 Houston 91

Brooklyn 122 Orlando 115

Toronto 116 Charlotte 113

Detroit 120 Miami 100

Memphis 106 Philadelphia 104

Indiana at Phoenix -- postponed

Portland 112 Atlanta 106

---

NFL

Playoffs

Divisional Round

Green Bay 32 L.A. Rams 18

Buffalo 17 Baltimore 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

