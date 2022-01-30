Saturday's Games
NHL
Anaheim 2 Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 St. Louis 1
Florida 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
Carolina 2 New Jersey 1
Edmonton 7 Montreal 2
Toronto 7 Detroit 4
Vegas 3 Tampa Bay 2 (SO)
Buffalo 3 Arizona 1
Calgary 1 Vancouver 0 (OT)
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 Manitoba 3
Utica 4 Rochester 2
Charlotte 6 Syracuse 1
Hershey 2 Bridgeport 1 (OT)
Iowa 6 San Diego 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Hartford 0
Milwaukee 5 Grand Rapids 0
WB/Scranton 5 Cleveland 2
Springfield 3 Providence 2 (SO)
Laval 3 Texas 2
Rockford 1 Chicago 0
Stockton 2 Ontario 1
Tucson 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
Colorado 4 Henderson 0
Toronto at Belleville, ppd
---
NBA
Boston 107 New Orleans 97
Dallas 132 Indiana 105
Philadelphia 103 Sacramento 101
Memphis 115 Washington 95
Toronto 124 Miami 120 (3OT)
Golden State 110 Brooklyn 106
---
NLL
Toronto 12 Rochester 8
Philadelphia 8 Georgia 7
Albany 8 Halifax 6
Saskatchewan 16 Panther City 7
Colorado 9 Vancouver 4
San Diego 13 Calgary 10
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.
