Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Buffalo 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
Washington 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Calgary 2 Montreal 0
Carolina 4 Dallas 1
Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 New York Islanders 2
Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3
Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Rangers 4
Edmonton 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Colorado 5 Minnesota 1
St. Louis 6 Anaheim 1
Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 1
---
NBA
Houston 126 New Orleans 112
Charlotte 126 Milwaukee 114
Portland 123 Chicago 122
Miami 105 Sacramento 104
L.A. Lakers 96 Boston 95
Memphis 129 San Antonio 112
Phoenix 111 Dallas 105
Golden State 118 Detroit 91
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.