(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)

Washington 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Calgary 2 Montreal 0

Carolina 4 Dallas 1

Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 New York Islanders 2

Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

Edmonton 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Colorado 5 Minnesota 1

St. Louis 6 Anaheim 1

Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 1

NBA

Houston 126 New Orleans 112

Charlotte 126 Milwaukee 114

Portland 123 Chicago 122

Miami 105 Sacramento 104

L.A. Lakers 96 Boston 95

Memphis 129 San Antonio 112

Phoenix 111 Dallas 105

Golden State 118 Detroit 91

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

