Saturday's Games

NHL

Dallas 3 Pittsburgh 2

San Jose 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 2

Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Columbus 4 New Jersey 3

Colorado 5 Toronto 4 (OT)

Nashville 4 Arizona 2

Minnesota 3 Washington 2 (SO)

Chicago 2 Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 0

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd

---

AHL

Belleville 7 Springfield 5

Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 1

Cleveland 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)

Hartford 2 Utica 1

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 0

Rockford 6 Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3 Rochester 1

Chicago 6 Iowa 2

Manitoba 5 Texas 4

Colorado 3 Tucson 2 (SO)

Ontario 5 San Diego 4 (OT)

San Jose 6 Henderson 3

Toronto at Laval, ppd

---

NBA

Memphis 123 L.A. Clippers 108

Indiana 125 Utah 113

Detroit 97 Orlando 92

Charlotte 114 Milwaukee 106

Boston 99 New York 75

Miami 123 Phoenix 100

---

NFL

Kansas City 28 Denver 24

Dallas 51 Philadelphia 26

---

