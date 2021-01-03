Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

World Junior Hockey Championship

Quarterfinals

At Edmonton

Russia 2, Germany 1

Finland 3, Sweden 2

Canada 3, Czech Republic 0

U.S. 5, Slovakia 2

---

NBA

Houston 102, Sacramento 94

Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 112

New York 106, Indiana 102

Oklahoma City 108, Orlando 99

Cleveland 96, Atlanta 91

New Orleans 120, Toronto 116

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.

