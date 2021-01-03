Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
World Junior Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals
At Edmonton
Russia 2, Germany 1
Finland 3, Sweden 2
Canada 3, Czech Republic 0
U.S. 5, Slovakia 2
---
NBA
Houston 102, Sacramento 94
Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 112
New York 106, Indiana 102
Oklahoma City 108, Orlando 99
Cleveland 96, Atlanta 91
New Orleans 120, Toronto 116
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.
