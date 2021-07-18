Saturday's Games
NBA Finals
Milwaukee 123 Phoenix 119
(Milwaukee leads series 3-2)
MLB
American League
Cleveland 3 Oakland 2
Detroit 1 Minnesota 0 (1st game)
Detroit 5 Minnesota 4 (8 innings / 2nd game)
Baltimore 8 Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1 (6 innings)
Chicago White Sox 10 Houston 1
L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 4
Texas at Toronto, ppd
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 9 N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 4 (11 innings)
St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 2
San Diego at Washington, sus.
Miami at Philadelphia, sus.
Interleague
Atlanta 9 Tampa Bay 0
MLS
New England 1 Atlanta 0
CF Montreal 5 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 2 D.C. United 1
Columbus 2 New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1
Nashville 5 Chicago 1
San Jose 1 Colorado 1
Vancouver 2 LA Galaxy 1
Portland 1 FC Dallas 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Miami at New York ppd.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.
