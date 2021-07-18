Saturday's Games

NBA Finals

Milwaukee 123 Phoenix 119

(Milwaukee leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 3 Oakland 2

Detroit 1 Minnesota 0 (1st game)

Detroit 5 Minnesota 4 (8 innings / 2nd game)

Baltimore 8 Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1 (6 innings)

Chicago White Sox 10 Houston 1

L.A. Angels 9 Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 9 N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 4 (11 innings)

St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 2

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Miami at Philadelphia, sus.

Interleague

Atlanta 9 Tampa Bay 0

---

MLS

New England 1 Atlanta 0

CF Montreal 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 2 D.C. United 1

Columbus 2 New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1

Nashville 5 Chicago 1

San Jose 1 Colorado 1

Vancouver 2 LA Galaxy 1

Portland 1 FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Miami at New York ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.