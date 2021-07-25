Saturday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 3

Kansas City 9 Detroit 8

L.A. Angels 2 Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8 Cleveland 2

Houston 4 Texas 1

Seattle 5 Oakland 4

National League

Arizona 7 Chicago 3

Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 3

Miami 3 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 10 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 1 Colorado 0

Interleague

Toronto 10 N.Y. Mets 3

Baltimore 5 Washington 3

Milwaukee 6 Chicago White Sox 1

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 2

Toronto FC 2 Chicago 1

Columbus 1 Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2 Portland 1

Nashville 3 Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4 LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 0

Houston 1 San Jose 1

---

