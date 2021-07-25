Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 3
Kansas City 9 Detroit 8
L.A. Angels 2 Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 8 Cleveland 2
Houston 4 Texas 1
Seattle 5 Oakland 4
National League
Arizona 7 Chicago 3
Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 3
Miami 3 San Diego 2
Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh 10 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 1 Colorado 0
Interleague
Toronto 10 N.Y. Mets 3
Baltimore 5 Washington 3
Milwaukee 6 Chicago White Sox 1
MLS
Vancouver 2 Los Angeles FC 2
Toronto FC 2 Chicago 1
Columbus 1 Atlanta 0
Minnesota 2 Portland 1
Nashville 3 Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas 4 LA Galaxy 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 0
Houston 1 San Jose 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2021.
