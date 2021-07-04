Saturday's Games

NBA

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Milwaukee 118 Atlanta 107

(Milwaukee wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6 Minnesota 3

Detroit 11 Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3 Cleveland 2

Oakland 7 Boston 6 (12 innings)

L.A. Angels 4 Baltimore 1

Texas 7 Seattle 3

National League

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 3 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Washington 3

Colorado 3 St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6 Arizona 5

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 8 N.Y. Yankees 3

---

MLS

New England 2 Columbus 2

D.C. United 7 Toronto FC 1

CF Montreal 1 Miami 0

New York 2 Orlando City 1

Chicago 3 Atlanta 0

San Jose 2 Minnesota 2

Nashville 1 Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 1 Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Real Salt Lake 0

---

European soccer championship

Quarterfinals

Denmark 2 Czech Republic 1

England 4 Ukraine 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.