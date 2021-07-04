Saturday's Games
NBA
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Milwaukee 118 Atlanta 107
(Milwaukee wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6 Minnesota 3
Detroit 11 Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 3 Cleveland 2
Oakland 7 Boston 6 (12 innings)
L.A. Angels 4 Baltimore 1
Texas 7 Seattle 3
National League
Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 3 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Washington 3
Colorado 3 St. Louis 2
San Francisco 6 Arizona 5
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 8 N.Y. Yankees 3
---
MLS
New England 2 Columbus 2
D.C. United 7 Toronto FC 1
CF Montreal 1 Miami 0
New York 2 Orlando City 1
Chicago 3 Atlanta 0
San Jose 2 Minnesota 2
Nashville 1 Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 1 Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 1 Real Salt Lake 0
---
European soccer championship
Quarterfinals
Denmark 2 Czech Republic 1
England 4 Ukraine 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2021.
