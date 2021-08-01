Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 1 Oakland 0
Baltimore 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 5
Texas 5 Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 12 Chicago White Sox 11
National League
Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 8 Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 3
Colorado 5 San Diego 3
Interleague
San Francisco 8 Houston 6
N.Y. Yankees 4 Miami 2
Minnesota 8 St. Louis 1
MLS
San Jose 1 Seattle 0
New England 3 New York 2
D.C. United 0 Cincinnati 0
Miami 2 CF Montreal 1
FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 0 Houston 0
Colorado 1 Austin FC 0
Minnesota 2 Vancouver 2
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.
