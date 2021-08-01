Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 1 Oakland 0

Baltimore 5 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9 Boston 5

Texas 5 Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 12 Chicago White Sox 11

National League

Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8 Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 3

Colorado 5 San Diego 3

Interleague

San Francisco 8 Houston 6

N.Y. Yankees 4 Miami 2

Minnesota 8 St. Louis 1

---

MLS

San Jose 1 Seattle 0

New England 3 New York 2

D.C. United 0 Cincinnati 0

Miami 2 CF Montreal 1

FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 0 Houston 0

Colorado 1 Austin FC 0

Minnesota 2 Vancouver 2

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.

