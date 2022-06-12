Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 13

B.C. 59 Edmonton 15

---

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Tampa Bay 2 New York Rangers 1

(Tampa Bay wins series 4-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Springfield 3 Laval 2 (Overtime)

(Springfield leads series 3-2)

Stockton 3 Chicago 2 (Overtime)

(Chicago leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11 Chicago White Sox 9

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 4

Oakland 10 Cleveland 5

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Seattle 7 Boston 6

National League

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 4 Arizona 0

Washington 8 Milwaukee 6

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings, first game)

Colorado 6 San Diego 2 (Second game)

Atlanta 10 Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Miami 5 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels 11 N.Y. Mets 6

---

MLS

Charlotte FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0

San Jose 0 Nashville 0

---

NLL Playoffs

Best-of-Three Final

Colorado 11 Buffalo 8

(Series tied 1-1)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.