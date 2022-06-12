Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Saskatchewan 30 Hamilton 13
B.C. 59 Edmonton 15
---
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Tampa Bay 2 New York Rangers 1
(Tampa Bay wins series 4-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Springfield 3 Laval 2 (Overtime)
(Springfield leads series 3-2)
Stockton 3 Chicago 2 (Overtime)
(Chicago leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5
Texas 11 Chicago White Sox 9
Baltimore 6 Kansas City 4
Oakland 10 Cleveland 5
Detroit 3 Toronto 1
Seattle 7 Boston 6
National League
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 4 Arizona 0
Washington 8 Milwaukee 6
San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings, first game)
Colorado 6 San Diego 2 (Second game)
Atlanta 10 Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Miami 5 Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 8 Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Angels 11 N.Y. Mets 6
---
MLS
Charlotte FC 2 New York Red Bulls 0
San Jose 0 Nashville 0
---
NLL Playoffs
Best-of-Three Final
Colorado 11 Buffalo 8
(Series tied 1-1)
