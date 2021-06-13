Saturday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Second Round
L.A. Clippers 132 Utah 106
(Utah leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4
Toronto 7 Boston 2
Oakland 11 Kansas City 2
Cleveland 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 15 Detroit 2
Minnesota 5 Houston 2
National League
Washington 2 San Francisco 0 (1st game)
N.Y. Mets 4 San Diego 1
Miami 4 Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 10 Colorado 3
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 2 Washington 1 (8 innings, 2nd game)
Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 8 Arizona 7
Texas 12 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
MLS
Austin FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
Euro 2020
Wales 1 Switzerland 1
Finland 1 Denmark 0
Belgium 3 Russia 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.
