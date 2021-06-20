Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Semifinals

New York Islanders 3 Tampa Bay 2

(Series tied 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Milwaukee 115 Brooklyn 111 (OT)

(Milwaukee wins series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Oakland 5

Minnesota 3 Texas 2

Toronto 10 Baltimore 7

Boston 7 Kansas City 1

Houston 7 Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8 Detroit 3

Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 5 (10 innings)

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 1 (1st game)

Washington 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (2nd game)

Miami 11 Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 13 San Francisco 6

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta - ppd

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Cleveland 3

---

Euro 2020

Hungary 1 France 1

Germany 4 Portugal 2

Spain 1 Poland 1

---

MLS

Columbus 2 Chicago 0

Colorado 2 Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3 Toronto FC 2

New England 3 New York City FC 2

D.C. United 1 Miami 0

Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 1

San Jose 0 Austin FC 0

Seattle 2 LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1 Los Angeles FC 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.