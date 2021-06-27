Saturday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Phoenix 84 L.A. Clippers 80

(Phoenix leads series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Baltimore 4

Detroit 3 Houston 1 (1st game)

Houston 3 Detroit 2 (2nd game)

Texas 8 Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 13 L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle at Chicago White Sox - susp.

Cleveland at Minnesota - ppd.

National League

St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10 Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 3

Miami 3 Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 10 San Diego 1

Interleague

San Francisco 6 Oakland 5

---

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 0

Houston 1 Real Salt Lake 1

Philadelphia 3 Chicago 3

CF Montreal 1 Nashville 1

Vancouver 2 Seattle 2

LA Galaxy 3 San Jose 1

Minnesota 1 Portland 0

---

European soccer championship

Round of 16

Denmark 4 Wales 0

Italy 2 Austria 1 (extra time)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.