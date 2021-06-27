Saturday's Games
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Conference Finals
Phoenix 84 L.A. Clippers 80
(Phoenix leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 12 Baltimore 4
Detroit 3 Houston 1 (1st game)
Houston 3 Detroit 2 (2nd game)
Texas 8 Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 13 L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle at Chicago White Sox - susp.
Cleveland at Minnesota - ppd.
National League
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10 Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 3
Miami 3 Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 10 San Diego 1
Interleague
San Francisco 6 Oakland 5
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 0
Houston 1 Real Salt Lake 1
Philadelphia 3 Chicago 3
CF Montreal 1 Nashville 1
Vancouver 2 Seattle 2
LA Galaxy 3 San Jose 1
Minnesota 1 Portland 0
---
European soccer championship
Round of 16
Denmark 4 Wales 0
Italy 2 Austria 1 (extra time)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26 2021.
