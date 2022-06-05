Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Colorado 4 Edmonton 2

(Colorado leads series 3-0)

---

AHL

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

Springfield 2 Laval 1 OT

(Springfield leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 0

Baltimore 5 Cleveland 4

Texas 3 Seattle 2

Boston 8 Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 6 Houston 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 1, 1st game

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 4, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 2 Arizona 1

San Diego 4 Milwaukee 0

Miami 5 San Francisco 4

Washington 10 Cincinnati 8

Atlanta 6 Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 9 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Philadelphia 7 L.A. Angels 2

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

2020 Final

Toronto FC 5 Forge FC 4 (On penalties)

---

NLL Final

Best-of-Three Series

Buffalo 15 Colorado 14

(Buffalo leads series 1-0)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

