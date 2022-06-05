Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Colorado 4 Edmonton 2
(Colorado leads series 3-0)
---
AHL
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
Springfield 2 Laval 1 OT
(Springfield leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 12 Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 0
Baltimore 5 Cleveland 4
Texas 3 Seattle 2
Boston 8 Oakland 0
Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 6 Houston 0
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 1, 1st game
St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 4, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 2 Arizona 1
San Diego 4 Milwaukee 0
Miami 5 San Francisco 4
Washington 10 Cincinnati 8
Atlanta 6 Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 9 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Philadelphia 7 L.A. Angels 2
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1
---
Canadian Soccer Championship
2020 Final
Toronto FC 5 Forge FC 4 (On penalties)
---
NLL Final
Best-of-Three Series
Buffalo 15 Colorado 14
(Buffalo leads series 1-0)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2022.
