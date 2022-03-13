Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
St. Louis 7 Nashville 4
Carolina 3 Philadelphia 1
Boston 3 Arizona 2
New Jersey 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)
Chicago 6 Ottawa 3
Calgary 3 Detroit 0
Seattle 4 Montreal 3 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 7 Dallas 4
San Jose 5 Los Angeles 0
Edmonton 4 Tampa Bay 1
---
AHL
Springfield 4 Charlotte 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 6 Laval 2
Iowa 4 Henderson 1
Manitoba 6 Belleville 1
Milwaukee 2 Chicago 1 (SO)
Rochester 3 Utica 2
Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)
Bridgeport 7 Providence 4
Lehigh Valley 6 Hartford 5
Texas 3 Tucson 2 (OT)
Stockton 6 San Jose 3
San Diego 4 Ontario 0
---
NBA
Chicago 101 Cleveland 91
Indiana 119 San Antonio 108
Minnesota 113 Miami 104
Golden State 122 Milwaukee 109
Toronto 127 Denver 115
Utah 134 Sacramento 125
Portland 127 Washington 118
---
MLS
New York City FC 4 CF Montreal 1
Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1
Los Angeles FC 2 Miami 0
Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 2
Houston 2 Vancouver 1
Chicago 2 D.C. United 0
Real Salt Lake 3 New England 2
Cincinnati 2 Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 2 San Jose 0
FC Dallas 2 Nashville 0
Colorado 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
Portland 1 Austin FC 0
---
NLL
New York 15 Rochester 12
Georgia 10 Halifax 9
Buffalo 17 Philadelphia 5
Toronto 14 Vancouver 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.
