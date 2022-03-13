Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

St. Louis 7 Nashville 4

Carolina 3 Philadelphia 1

Boston 3 Arizona 2

New Jersey 2 Anaheim 1 (SO)

Chicago 6 Ottawa 3

Calgary 3 Detroit 0

Seattle 4 Montreal 3 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 7 Dallas 4

San Jose 5 Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 4 Tampa Bay 1

---

AHL

Springfield 4 Charlotte 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 6 Laval 2

Iowa 4 Henderson 1

Manitoba 6 Belleville 1

Milwaukee 2 Chicago 1 (SO)

Rochester 3 Utica 2

Toronto 3 Syracuse 2 (SO)

Bridgeport 7 Providence 4

Lehigh Valley 6 Hartford 5

Texas 3 Tucson 2 (OT)

Stockton 6 San Jose 3

San Diego 4 Ontario 0

---

NBA

Chicago 101 Cleveland 91

Indiana 119 San Antonio 108

Minnesota 113 Miami 104

Golden State 122 Milwaukee 109

Toronto 127 Denver 115

Utah 134 Sacramento 125

Portland 127 Washington 118

---

MLS

New York City FC 4 CF Montreal 1

Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Miami 0

Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 2

Houston 2 Vancouver 1

Chicago 2 D.C. United 0

Real Salt Lake 3 New England 2

Cincinnati 2 Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 2 San Jose 0

FC Dallas 2 Nashville 0

Colorado 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

Portland 1 Austin FC 0

---

NLL

New York 15 Rochester 12

Georgia 10 Halifax 9

Buffalo 17 Philadelphia 5

Toronto 14 Vancouver 5

---

