Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 0
Columbus 4 Dallas 3
Florida 4 Chicago 2
Calgary 3 Montreal 1
N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2
Tampa Bay 6 Nashville 3
Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 0
Washington 5 Philadelphia 4
Winnipeg 5 Toronto 2
Vegas 5 St. Louis 1
Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1
San Jose 3 Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Stockton 2
Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)
Chicago 4 Iowa 0
Syracuse 3 WB/Scranton 0
Colorado 5 Texas 3
Ontario 4 Henderson 2
Bakersfield 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
Tuscon 4 San Diego 1
Utica at Rochester, ppd.
---
NBA
New York 119 Oklahoma City 97
Brooklyn 100 Detroit 95
Milwaukee 125 Washington 119
Charlotte 114 Toronto 104
Atlanta 121 Sacramento 106
Portland 125 Minnesota 121
Dallas 116 Denver 103
Indiana 122 Phoenix 111
---
MLB Spring Training
Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia 9 Detroit 3
Boston 7 Atlanta 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 5 Baltimore 0
Kansas City 10 Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 6 L.A. Angels 5
San Francisco 5 Cleveland 4
Texas 4 Milwaukee 4
Arizona 6 San Diego 3
Colorado 2 Seattle 1
Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 6 Miami 4
Oakland 5 Cincinnati 2
---
