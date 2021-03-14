Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 0

Columbus 4 Dallas 3

Florida 4 Chicago 2

Calgary 3 Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 6 Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 0

Washington 5 Philadelphia 4

Winnipeg 5 Toronto 2

Vegas 5 St. Louis 1

Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1

San Jose 3 Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Stockton 2

Rockford 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)

Chicago 4 Iowa 0

Syracuse 3 WB/Scranton 0

Colorado 5 Texas 3

Ontario 4 Henderson 2

Bakersfield 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

Tuscon 4 San Diego 1

Utica at Rochester, ppd.

---

NBA

New York 119 Oklahoma City 97

Brooklyn 100 Detroit 95

Milwaukee 125 Washington 119

Charlotte 114 Toronto 104

Atlanta 121 Sacramento 106

Portland 125 Minnesota 121

Dallas 116 Denver 103

Indiana 122 Phoenix 111

---

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 9 Detroit 3

Boston 7 Atlanta 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 5 Baltimore 0

Kansas City 10 Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 6 L.A. Angels 5

San Francisco 5 Cleveland 4

Texas 4 Milwaukee 4

Arizona 6 San Diego 3

Colorado 2 Seattle 1

Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 6 Miami 4

Oakland 5 Cincinnati 2

---

