Saturday's Games
NHL
Minnesota 3 Chicago 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Dallas 2
Edmonton 6 New Jersey 3
Vegas 5 Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 1
Columbus 5 St. Louis 4
Montreal 5 Ottawa 1
Nashville 6 Toronto 3
N.Y. Rangers 2 Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 5 Vancouver 2
Seattle 4 Detroit 2
---
AHL
Laval 5 Hershey 1
Chicago 4 Toronto 2
Charlotte 3 Providence 2 (SO)
Rochester 6 Cleveland 5 (OT)
WB/Scranton 3 Utica 2
Bridgeport 7 Syracuse 4
Hartford 5 Belleville 2
Manitoba 5 Iowa 2
Milwaukee 4 Texas 3
Rockford 5 Grand Rapids 1
Lehigh Valley 7 Springfield 4
Stockton 10 Colorado 3
San Jose 5 Tucson 2
Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 1
Henderson 4 San Diego 3 (SO)
---
MLB
Spring Training
Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3
Boston 1 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Atlanta 4
Miami 10 Houston 2
NY Yankees 3 Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 4
Cleveland 11 Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 11 Texas 0
L.A. Angels 12 Arizona 5
Seattle 7 L.A. Dodgers 6
San Francisco 8 Colorado 5
NY Mets 6 Washington 2
Cincinnati 9 Oakland 3
---
NBA
Minnesota 138 Milwaukee 119
Charlotte 129 Dallas 108
Cleveland 113 Detroit 109
Washington 127 L.A. Lakers 119
---
MLS
Cincinnati 3 Miami 1
Philadelphia 2 New York City FC 0
Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 1
Orlando City 1 LA Galaxy 0
CF Montreal 3 Atlanta 3
Chicago 3 Sporting Kansas City 1
Charlotte FC 3 New England 1
Minnesota 1 San Jose 0
FC Dallas 4 Portland 1
Colorado 1 Houston 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Nashville 1
---
NLL
Georgia 15 Albany 12
Panther City 14 Calgary 11
Saskatchewan 9 Rochester 6
San Diego 9 Colorado 7
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.
