Saturday's Games

NHL

Minnesota 3 Chicago 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Dallas 2

Edmonton 6 New Jersey 3

Vegas 5 Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 1

Columbus 5 St. Louis 4

Montreal 5 Ottawa 1

Nashville 6 Toronto 3

N.Y. Rangers 2 Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 5 Vancouver 2

Seattle 4 Detroit 2

---

AHL

Laval 5 Hershey 1

Chicago 4 Toronto 2

Charlotte 3 Providence 2 (SO)

Rochester 6 Cleveland 5 (OT)

WB/Scranton 3 Utica 2

Bridgeport 7 Syracuse 4

Hartford 5 Belleville 2

Manitoba 5 Iowa 2

Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

Rockford 5 Grand Rapids 1

Lehigh Valley 7 Springfield 4

Stockton 10 Colorado 3

San Jose 5 Tucson 2

Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 1

Henderson 4 San Diego 3 (SO)

---

MLB

Spring Training

Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3

Boston 1 Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Atlanta 4

Miami 10 Houston 2

NY Yankees 3 Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 4

Cleveland 11 Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 11 Texas 0

L.A. Angels 12 Arizona 5

Seattle 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8 Colorado 5

NY Mets 6 Washington 2

Cincinnati 9 Oakland 3

---

NBA

Minnesota 138 Milwaukee 119

Charlotte 129 Dallas 108

Cleveland 113 Detroit 109

Washington 127 L.A. Lakers 119

---

MLS

Cincinnati 3 Miami 1

Philadelphia 2 New York City FC 0

Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 1

Orlando City 1 LA Galaxy 0

CF Montreal 3 Atlanta 3

Chicago 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Charlotte FC 3 New England 1

Minnesota 1 San Jose 0

FC Dallas 4 Portland 1

Colorado 1 Houston 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Nashville 1

---

NLL

Georgia 15 Albany 12

Panther City 14 Calgary 11

Saskatchewan 9 Rochester 6

San Diego 9 Colorado 7

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.

