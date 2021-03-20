(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Buffalo -- postponed

Pittsburgh 3 New Jersey 1

Nashville at Florida

Minnesota at Colorado

Chicago at Tampa Bay

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

AHL

Providence 6 Hartford 1

Hershey at Binghamton

Stockton at Henderson

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Houston vs. St. Louis

Toronto vs. Philadelphia

Boston vs. Atlanta

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

