Saturday's Scores

NHL

Boston 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Vegas 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Montreal 4 Toronto 2

Washington 4 New Jersey 3

Vancouver 4 Dallas 1

Florida 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)

Carolina 7 St. Louis 2

Minnesota 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Calgary 9 Edmonton 5

San Jose 4 Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4 Seattle 2

---

AHL

Laval 5 WB/Scranton 3

Bridgeport 5 Toronto 1

Colorado 7 San Jose 5

Tucson 3 Henderson 1

Belleville 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Hartford 4 Hershey 3 (SO)

Rockford 4 Manitoba 0

Syracuse 5 Rochester 1

Providence 3 Springfield 2

Texas 3 Milwaukee 2

Grand Rapids 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)

San Diego 5 Ontario 1

---

NBA

San Antonio 107 New Orleans 103

Sacramento 114 Orlando 110 (OT)

Brooklyn 110 Miami 95

Memphis 127 Milwaukee 102

Toronto 131 Indiana 91

Chicago 98 Cleveland 94

Denver 113 Oklahoma City 107

Houston 115 Portland 98

---

MLB

Spring Training

Atlanta 8 Minnesota 6

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 14 Philadelphia 8

Toronto 10 N.Y. Yankees 9

Miami 9 St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2

L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9 Oakland 2

Cincinnati 2 San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 2 San Diego 2

Colorado 8 Texas 7

Seattle 7 Milwaukee 7

Baltimore 14 Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 10 Kansas City 5

---

MLS

Charlotte FC 2 Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 0

---

NLL

Buffalo 16 Halifax 11

Georgia 10 Toronto 6

Philadelphia 12 Rochester 8

New York 15 Albany 6

Calgary 8 Saskatchewan 6

Panther City 10 Colorado 6

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

