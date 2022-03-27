Saturday's Scores
NHL
Boston 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Vegas 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Montreal 4 Toronto 2
Washington 4 New Jersey 3
Vancouver 4 Dallas 1
Florida 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)
Carolina 7 St. Louis 2
Minnesota 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Calgary 9 Edmonton 5
San Jose 4 Anaheim 1
Los Angeles 4 Seattle 2
---
AHL
Laval 5 WB/Scranton 3
Bridgeport 5 Toronto 1
Colorado 7 San Jose 5
Tucson 3 Henderson 1
Belleville 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)
Hartford 4 Hershey 3 (SO)
Rockford 4 Manitoba 0
Syracuse 5 Rochester 1
Providence 3 Springfield 2
Texas 3 Milwaukee 2
Grand Rapids 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)
San Diego 5 Ontario 1
---
NBA
San Antonio 107 New Orleans 103
Sacramento 114 Orlando 110 (OT)
Brooklyn 110 Miami 95
Memphis 127 Milwaukee 102
Toronto 131 Indiana 91
Chicago 98 Cleveland 94
Denver 113 Oklahoma City 107
Houston 115 Portland 98
---
MLB
Spring Training
Atlanta 8 Minnesota 6
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 14 Philadelphia 8
Toronto 10 N.Y. Yankees 9
Miami 9 St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2
L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 9 Oakland 2
Cincinnati 2 San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 2 San Diego 2
Colorado 8 Texas 7
Seattle 7 Milwaukee 7
Baltimore 14 Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 10 Kansas City 5
---
MLS
Charlotte FC 2 Cincinnati 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 0
---
NLL
Buffalo 16 Halifax 11
Georgia 10 Toronto 6
Philadelphia 12 Rochester 8
New York 15 Albany 6
Calgary 8 Saskatchewan 6
Panther City 10 Colorado 6
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.
