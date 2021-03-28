Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 2

Detroit 3 Columbus 1

Vegas 3 Colorado 2, OT

Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4 Edmonton 3, OT

Nashville 3 Chicago 1

Florida 4 Dallas 3, OT

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 2

Arizona 4 San Jose 0

---

AHL

Hartford 5 Bridgeport 2

Stockton 7 Belleville 1

Iowa 5 Grand Rapids 4

Texas 4 Cleveland 3

Lehigh Valley 6 Binghamton 3

Chicago 6 Rockford 3

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1

Henderson 4 Colorado 3

San Diego 2 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Washington 106 Detroit 92

Houston 129 Minnesota 107

New York 102 Milwaukee 96

San Antonio 120 Chicago 104

Boston 111 Oklahoma City 94

Utah 126 Memphis 110

New Orleans 112 Dallas 103

L.A. Clippers 122 Philadelphia 112

Sacramento 100 Cleveland 98

---

MLB Spring Training

New York Yankees 5 Toronto 1 (8 innings)

Boston 7 Pittsburgh 4 (8 innings)

Detroit 9 Philadelphia 8

Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 0

New York Mets 8 Houston 3

Cleveland 9 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 2 L.A. Angels 0

Milwaukee 6 Kansas City 6

Oakland 5 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Colorado 2

Atlanta 8 Baltimore 5

Miami 6 St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3

Seattle 5 San Francisco 0

---

NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)

Oregon St. 65 Loyola Chicago 58

Baylor 62 Villanova 51

Arkansas 72 Oral Roberts 70

Houston 62 Syracuse 46

---

NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)

UConn 92 Iowa 72

Baylor 78 Michigan 75, OT

Indiana 73 NC State 70

Arizona 74 Texas A&M 59

