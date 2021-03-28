Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Boston 3 Buffalo 2
Detroit 3 Columbus 1
Vegas 3 Colorado 2, OT
Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4 Edmonton 3, OT
Nashville 3 Chicago 1
Florida 4 Dallas 3, OT
Calgary 4 Winnipeg 2
Arizona 4 San Jose 0
---
AHL
Hartford 5 Bridgeport 2
Stockton 7 Belleville 1
Iowa 5 Grand Rapids 4
Texas 4 Cleveland 3
Lehigh Valley 6 Binghamton 3
Chicago 6 Rockford 3
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 1
Henderson 4 Colorado 3
San Diego 2 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Washington 106 Detroit 92
Houston 129 Minnesota 107
New York 102 Milwaukee 96
San Antonio 120 Chicago 104
Boston 111 Oklahoma City 94
Utah 126 Memphis 110
New Orleans 112 Dallas 103
L.A. Clippers 122 Philadelphia 112
Sacramento 100 Cleveland 98
---
MLB Spring Training
New York Yankees 5 Toronto 1 (8 innings)
Boston 7 Pittsburgh 4 (8 innings)
Detroit 9 Philadelphia 8
Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 0
New York Mets 8 Houston 3
Cleveland 9 L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 2 L.A. Angels 0
Milwaukee 6 Kansas City 6
Oakland 5 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Colorado 2
Atlanta 8 Baltimore 5
Miami 6 St. Louis 4
Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3
Seattle 5 San Francisco 0
---
NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)
Oregon St. 65 Loyola Chicago 58
Baylor 62 Villanova 51
Arkansas 72 Oral Roberts 70
Houston 62 Syracuse 46
---
NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)
UConn 92 Iowa 72
Baylor 78 Michigan 75, OT
Indiana 73 NC State 70
Arizona 74 Texas A&M 59
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.
