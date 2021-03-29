Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Washington 5 N.Y. Rangers 4
Detroit 4 Columbus 1
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
New Jersey 1 Boston 0
Florida 4 Dallas 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 2
---
AHL
Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 1
Laval 5 Manitoba 3
Cleveland 5 Texas 2
Chicago 5 Rockford 4
---
NBA
Phoenix 101 Charlotte 97 (OT)
Portland 122 Toronto 117
Denver 126 Atlanta 102
L.A. Lakers 96 Orlando 93
---
MLB Spring Training
Detroit 4 Toronto 4
Pittsburgh 2 Baltimore 1
Boston 8 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 16 Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Washington 11 St. Louis 3
Miami 10 N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 12 Chicago Cubs 8
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 1
San Diego 3 Cleveland 3
Oakland 9 San Francisco 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Arizona 4
Kansas City 6 Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
---
NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)
Gonzaga 83 Creighton 65
Michigan 76 Florida State 58
UCLA 88 Alabama 78
Southern Cal 82 Oregon 68
---
NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)
South Carolina 76 Georgia Tech 65
Stanford 89 Missouri St. 62
Louisville 60 Oregon 42
Texas 64 Maryland 61
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.
