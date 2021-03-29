Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Washington 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 4 Columbus 1

Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

New Jersey 1 Boston 0

Florida 4 Dallas 1

Nashville 3 Chicago 2

---

AHL

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 1

Laval 5 Manitoba 3

Cleveland 5 Texas 2

Chicago 5 Rockford 4

---

NBA

Phoenix 101 Charlotte 97 (OT)

Portland 122 Toronto 117

Denver 126 Atlanta 102

L.A. Lakers 96 Orlando 93

---

MLB Spring Training

Detroit 4 Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 2 Baltimore 1

Boston 8 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 16 Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington 11 St. Louis 3

Miami 10 N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 12 Chicago Cubs 8

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 1

San Diego 3 Cleveland 3

Oakland 9 San Francisco 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Arizona 4

Kansas City 6 Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

---

NCAA men's basketball tournament (at Indianapolis)

Gonzaga 83 Creighton 65

Michigan 76 Florida State 58

UCLA 88 Alabama 78

Southern Cal 82 Oregon 68

---

NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)

South Carolina 76 Georgia Tech 65

Stanford 89 Missouri St. 62

Louisville 60 Oregon 42

Texas 64 Maryland 61

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.

