Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 5 Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 New Jersey 3
Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 3
Florida 6 Nashville 2
Arizona 5 Minnesota 2
Vancouver 4 Toronto 2
Montreal 7 Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 5 Colorado 4 (OT)
Dallas 5 Columbus 0
Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Calgary 2
Vegas 4 San Jose 0
AHL
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Cleveland 3 Chicago 1
WB/Scranton 6 Binghamton 3
Bakersfield 5 Ontario 3
Rockford 3 Iowa 2
Manitoba 6 Belleville 2
Stockton 4 Toronto 3
Rochester 4 Syracuse 2
Texas 4 Tucson 2
Henderson 4 Colorado 1
San Diego 3 San Jose 2
Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd.
MLB Spring Training
Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Washington 5 Miami 3
Toronto 7 Philadelphia 1
Chicago 7 Cleveland 0
San Diego 2 Los Angeles 1
Kansas City 8 San Francisco 6
Oakland 1 Seattle 1
Chicago Cubs 3 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 8 L.A. Angels 2
Texas 7 Arizona 6
Detroit 6 Baltimore 5
N.Y. Mets 6 Houston 1
Minnesota vs. Boston, ppd.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay, ppd.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.
