Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston 6 Buffalo 2

Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)

Carolina 2 Columbus 1 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 1

Montreal 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 0

Toronto 5 Vancouver 1

Nashville 1 Dallas 0 (OT)

Florida 5 Chicago 4

Colorado 4 San Jose 3

Minnesota 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Calgary 1

Anaheim 6 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Hartford 3 Providence 2 (OT)

Belleville 5 Toronto 3

Hershey 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2

Rochester 3 Syracuse 1

Binghamton 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Texas 5 Cleveland 2

Iowa 5 Chicago 2

Henderson 4 San Jose 0

Ontario 5 Colorado 4

Tucson 9 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 107 Detroit 94

Golden State 113 Houston 87

Atlanta 108 Chicago 97

Indiana 152 Oklahoma City 95

Orlando 112 Memphis 111

Miami 124 Cleveland 107

New Orleans 140 Minnesota 136 (OT)

Dallas 125 Washington 124

Denver 110 L.A. Clippers 104

Utah 106 Toronto 102

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 4

Kansas City 11 Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 3

Baltimore 8 Oakland 4

Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 8 Boston 6

L.A. Angels 10 Seattle 5

National League

Washington 7 Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 12 Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Colorado 14 Arizona 6

San Diego 6 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Toronto 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)

---

MLS

New York 2 Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 0 Montreal 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Houston 1

New England 2 Atlanta 1

Orlando City 3 Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 0

Austin 1 Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 4 Portland 1

San Jose 4 D.C. United 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.