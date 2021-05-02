Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston 6 Buffalo 2
Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)
Carolina 2 Columbus 1 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 1
Montreal 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 0
Toronto 5 Vancouver 1
Nashville 1 Dallas 0 (OT)
Florida 5 Chicago 4
Colorado 4 San Jose 3
Minnesota 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Calgary 1
Anaheim 6 Los Angeles 2
Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Hartford 3 Providence 2 (OT)
Belleville 5 Toronto 3
Hershey 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)
Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2
Rochester 3 Syracuse 1
Binghamton 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Texas 5 Cleveland 2
Iowa 5 Chicago 2
Henderson 4 San Jose 0
Ontario 5 Colorado 4
Tucson 9 San Diego 2
---
NBA
Charlotte 107 Detroit 94
Golden State 113 Houston 87
Atlanta 108 Chicago 97
Indiana 152 Oklahoma City 95
Orlando 112 Memphis 111
Miami 124 Cleveland 107
New Orleans 140 Minnesota 136 (OT)
Dallas 125 Washington 124
Denver 110 L.A. Clippers 104
Utah 106 Toronto 102
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 4
Kansas City 11 Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 3
Baltimore 8 Oakland 4
Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 8 Boston 6
L.A. Angels 10 Seattle 5
National League
Washington 7 Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 12 Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)
Colorado 14 Arizona 6
San Diego 6 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Toronto 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)
---
MLS
New York 2 Chicago 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Sporting Kansas City 1
Columbus 0 Montreal 0
Los Angeles FC 1 Houston 1
New England 2 Atlanta 1
Orlando City 3 Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 0
Austin 1 Minnesota 0
FC Dallas 4 Portland 1
San Jose 4 D.C. United 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.