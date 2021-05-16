Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Regular Season
Vancouver 4 Edmonton 1
Playoffs, Round 1
Washington 3 Boston 2
(Capitals lead series 1-0)
---
AHL
Hershey 3 Binghamton 2
Toronto 3 Laval 2 (OT)
Bakersfield 3 Henderson 2
Belleville 3 Manitoba 2
Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 1
Texas 3 Iowa 2
Syracuse 5 Rochester 3
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)
Chicago 3 Rockford 1
San Diego 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Brooklyn 105 Chicago 91
New York 118 Charlotte 109 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 122 Indiana 115
Phoenix 140 San Antonio 103
Boston 124 Minnesota 108
Milwaukee 122 Miami 108
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 5 Oakland 4
Boston 9 L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 2
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6 Texas 5
Seattle 7 Cleveland 3
National League
Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 8 San Francisco 6
Arizona 11 Washington 4
Cincinnati 6 Colorado 5 (12 innings)
San Diego 13 St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 0
Interleague
Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Mets 5
Detroit 9 Chicago Cubs 8 (10 innings)
Toronto 4 Philadelphia 0
---
MLS
Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 2 Austin FC 0
Atlanta 1 Montreal 0
Philadelphia 1 New York 0
Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 0
Colorado 3 Houston 1
Nashville 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Portland 2 San Jose 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.