Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Regular Season

Vancouver 4 Edmonton 1

Playoffs, Round 1

Washington 3 Boston 2

(Capitals lead series 1-0)

---

AHL

Hershey 3 Binghamton 2

Toronto 3 Laval 2 (OT)

Bakersfield 3 Henderson 2

Belleville 3 Manitoba 2

Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 1

Texas 3 Iowa 2

Syracuse 5 Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

Chicago 3 Rockford 1

San Diego 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 105 Chicago 91

New York 118 Charlotte 109 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 122 Indiana 115

Phoenix 140 San Antonio 103

Boston 124 Minnesota 108

Milwaukee 122 Miami 108

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 5 Oakland 4

Boston 9 L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6 Texas 5

Seattle 7 Cleveland 3

National League

Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8 San Francisco 6

Arizona 11 Washington 4

Cincinnati 6 Colorado 5 (12 innings)

San Diego 13 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 0

Interleague

Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9 Chicago Cubs 8 (10 innings)

Toronto 4 Philadelphia 0

---

MLS

Toronto FC 1 New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2 Austin FC 0

Atlanta 1 Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1 New York 0

Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 0

Colorado 3 Houston 1

Nashville 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 2 San Jose 0

---

