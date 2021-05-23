Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Tampa Bay 6 Florida 2

(Tampa Bay leads series 3 - 1)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 1

(series tied 2 - 2)

Toronto 5 Montreal 1

(series tied 1 - 1)

Vegas 4 Minnesota 0

(Vegas leads series 3-1)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Denmark 4 Sweden 3

Germany 5 Norway 1

Russia 7 Great Britain 1

Finland 2 United States 1

Switzerland 5 Czech Republic 2

Kazakhstan 3 Latvia 2 (SO)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Milwaukee 109 Miami 107 (OT)

(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Dallas 113 L.A. Clippers 103

(Dallas leads series 1-0)

Brooklyn 104 Boston 93

(Brooklyn leads series 1-0)

Portland 123 Denver 109

(Portland leads series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8 Houston 4

Kansas City 7 Detroit 5

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Washington 12 Baltimore 9

Boston 4 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6 Seattle 4

---

MLS

Cincinnati 2 CF Montreal 1

Portland 3 LA Galaxy 0

Chicago 1 Miami 0

Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2 New York City FC 1

New England 3 New York 1

Real Salt Lake 2 FC Dallas 2

Houston 2 Vancouver 1

Sporting Kansas City 3 San Jose 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Colorado 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.