Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Tampa Bay 6 Florida 2
(Tampa Bay leads series 3 - 1)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 1
(series tied 2 - 2)
Toronto 5 Montreal 1
(series tied 1 - 1)
Vegas 4 Minnesota 0
(Vegas leads series 3-1)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Denmark 4 Sweden 3
Germany 5 Norway 1
Russia 7 Great Britain 1
Finland 2 United States 1
Switzerland 5 Czech Republic 2
Kazakhstan 3 Latvia 2 (SO)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Milwaukee 109 Miami 107 (OT)
(Milwaukee leads series 1-0)
Dallas 113 L.A. Clippers 103
(Dallas leads series 1-0)
Brooklyn 104 Boston 93
(Brooklyn leads series 1-0)
Portland 123 Denver 109
(Portland leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8 Houston 4
Kansas City 7 Detroit 5
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1
Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Colorado 7 Arizona 6
Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Washington 12 Baltimore 9
Boston 4 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6 Seattle 4
---
MLS
Cincinnati 2 CF Montreal 1
Portland 3 LA Galaxy 0
Chicago 1 Miami 0
Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 0
Columbus 2 New York City FC 1
New England 3 New York 1
Real Salt Lake 2 FC Dallas 2
Houston 2 Vancouver 1
Sporting Kansas City 3 San Jose 1
Los Angeles FC 2 Colorado 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021.
