Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

(Series tied 3-3)

Best-of-Seven Second Round

Boston 5 New York Islanders 2

(Boston leads 1-0)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Czech Republic 6 Britain 1

Kazakhstan 11 Italy 3

Russia 4 Switzerland 1

United States 2 Norway 1

Slovakia 2 Denmark 0

Finland 2 Germany 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Milwaukee 120 Miami 103

(Milwaukee wins series 4-0)

Portland 115 Denver 95

(Series tied 2-2)

Philadelphia 132 Washington 103

(Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Utah 121 Memphis 111

(Utah leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 4 (1st game)

Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 1 (2nd game)

Minnesota 6 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 0

Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3 Texas 2

Toronto at Cleveland - ppd

National League

Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7 Colorado 0 (1st game)

Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 0 (2nd game)

N.Y. Mets 13 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4 Washington 1 (1st game)

Milwaukee 6 Washington 2 (2nd game)

San Francisco 11 L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7 Arizona 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 3

Boston 3 Miami 1

San Diego 11 Houston 8 (12 innings)

---

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Chicago 0

New York 2 Orlando City 1

New England 1 Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1

Nashville 2 Atlanta 2

New York City FC 2 Los Angeles FC 1

LA Galaxy 1 San Jose 0

D.C. United 3 Miami 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Houston 2

Colorado 3 FC Dallas 0

Minnesota 1 Real Salt Lake 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.