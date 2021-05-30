Saturday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
(Series tied 3-3)
Best-of-Seven Second Round
Boston 5 New York Islanders 2
(Boston leads 1-0)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Czech Republic 6 Britain 1
Kazakhstan 11 Italy 3
Russia 4 Switzerland 1
United States 2 Norway 1
Slovakia 2 Denmark 0
Finland 2 Germany 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Milwaukee 120 Miami 103
(Milwaukee wins series 4-0)
Portland 115 Denver 95
(Series tied 2-2)
Philadelphia 132 Washington 103
(Philadelphia leads series 3-0)
Utah 121 Memphis 111
(Utah leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 4 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 1 (2nd game)
Minnesota 6 Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 0
Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 3 Texas 2
Toronto at Cleveland - ppd
National League
Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 7 Colorado 0 (1st game)
Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 0 (2nd game)
N.Y. Mets 13 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 4 Washington 1 (1st game)
Milwaukee 6 Washington 2 (2nd game)
San Francisco 11 L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 7 Arizona 4
Interleague
Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 3
Boston 3 Miami 1
San Diego 11 Houston 8 (12 innings)
---
MLS
CF Montreal 1 Chicago 0
New York 2 Orlando City 1
New England 1 Cincinnati 0
Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1
Nashville 2 Atlanta 2
New York City FC 2 Los Angeles FC 1
LA Galaxy 1 San Jose 0
D.C. United 3 Miami 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Houston 2
Colorado 3 FC Dallas 0
Minnesota 1 Real Salt Lake 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.