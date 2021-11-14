Saturday's Games

NHL

Boston 5 New Jersey 2

Toronto 5 Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 3

Ottawa 6 Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Detroit 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Carolina 3 St. Louis 2

Nashville 4 Arizona 1

Dallas 5 Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6 San Jose 2

Minnesota 4 Seattle 2

Vegas 7 Vancouver 4

---

NBA

Miami 111 Utah 105

Washington 104 Orlando 92

Indiana 118 Philadelphia 113

New Orleans 112 Memphis 101

Detroit 127 Toronto 121

Cleveland 91 Boston 89

L.A. Clippers 129 Minnesota 102

---

CFL

Montreal 28 Winnipeg 14

Saskatchewan 29 Edmonton 24

---

AHL

Utica 5 Laval 3

Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 0

Rochester 4 Cleveland 0

Belleville 3 Bridgeport 2

Hershey 5 Syracuse 4

Iowa 5 Milwaukee 0

Manitoba 6 Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 2 Providence 1

Springfield 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Texas 4 Colorado 3

Toronto 5 Chicago 1

Henderson 4 Stockton 3

Ontario 6 Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4 San Diego 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.