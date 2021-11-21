Saturday's Games
NHL
Carolina 5 Los Angeles 4
New Jersey 5 Tampa Bay 3
Florida 5 Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 0
Boston 5 Philadelphia 2
Calgary 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 6 Nashville 3
Arizona 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Dallas 4 St. Louis 1
Edmonton 5 Chicago 2
Vegas 3 Columbus 2
Washington 4 San Jose 0
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd
---
CFL
Hamilton 24 Saskatchewan 3
Calgary 13 Winnipeg 12
---
NBA
New York 106 Houston 99
Indiana 111 New Orleans 94
Washington 103 Miami 100
Boston 111 Oklahoma City 105
Atlanta 115 Charlotte 105
Milwaukee 118 Orlando 108
Minnesota 138 Memphis 95
Portland 118 Philadelphia 111
Utah 123 Sacramento 105
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 1 NY Red Bulls 0 (ET)
Western Conference
Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 1
---
Canadian Premier League
Semifinal
Pacific FC 2 Cavalry FC 1
---
NWSL Playoffs
Championship
Washington 2 Chicago 1
---
AHL
Toronto 3 Lehigh Valley 2
San Diego 2 San Jose 1
Belleville 5 Laval 2
Utica 5 Rochester 3
Springfield 2 Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 3 Providence 1
Hartford 7 Hershey 3
Rockford 3 Chicago 2
Texas 4 Grand Rapids 3
Colorado 2 Henderson 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.