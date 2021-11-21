Saturday's Games

NHL

Carolina 5 Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5 Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5 Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 0

Boston 5 Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6 Nashville 3

Arizona 2 Detroit 1 (OT)

Dallas 4 St. Louis 1

Edmonton 5 Chicago 2

Vegas 3 Columbus 2

Washington 4 San Jose 0

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd

---

CFL

Hamilton 24 Saskatchewan 3

Calgary 13 Winnipeg 12

---

NBA

New York 106 Houston 99

Indiana 111 New Orleans 94

Washington 103 Miami 100

Boston 111 Oklahoma City 105

Atlanta 115 Charlotte 105

Milwaukee 118 Orlando 108

Minnesota 138 Memphis 95

Portland 118 Philadelphia 111

Utah 123 Sacramento 105

---

MLS Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 1 NY Red Bulls 0 (ET)

Western Conference

Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 1

---

Canadian Premier League

Semifinal

Pacific FC 2 Cavalry FC 1

---

NWSL Playoffs

Championship

Washington 2 Chicago 1

---

AHL

Toronto 3 Lehigh Valley 2

San Diego 2 San Jose 1

Belleville 5 Laval 2

Utica 5 Rochester 3

Springfield 2 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 3 Providence 1

Hartford 7 Hershey 3

Rockford 3 Chicago 2

Texas 4 Grand Rapids 3

Colorado 2 Henderson 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.