Saturday's Games

NHL

Seattle 4 Florida 1

Detroit 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Edmonton 3 Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4 Ottawa 2

Montreal 6 Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 6 Columbus 3

Dallas 3 Arizona 2

Colorado 6 Nashville 2

Winnipeg 4 Calgary 2

---

AHL

Springfield 4 Hartford 2

Iowa 2 Henderson 1

Manitoba 4 Texas 1

Toronto 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)

Colorado 5 Stockton 1

Utica 1 Charlotte 0

Providence 5 WB/Scranton 1

Belleville 7 Laval 3

Rochester 4 Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (SO)

Tucson 5 Abbotsford 4

San Diego 2 Bakersfield 1

San Jose at Ontario, ppd

---

NBA

Minnesota 121 Philadelphia 120 (2OT)

New York 99 Atlanta 90

Phoenix 113 Brooklyn 107

Cleveland 105 Orlando 92

Miami 107 Chicago 104

Washington 120 Dallas 114

Houston 146 Charlotte 143 (OT)

Utah 127 New Orleans 105

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.