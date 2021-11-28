Saturday's Games
NHL
Seattle 4 Florida 1
Detroit 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Edmonton 3 Vegas 2
Los Angeles 4 Ottawa 2
Montreal 6 Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 6 Columbus 3
Dallas 3 Arizona 2
Colorado 6 Nashville 2
Winnipeg 4 Calgary 2
---
AHL
Springfield 4 Hartford 2
Iowa 2 Henderson 1
Manitoba 4 Texas 1
Toronto 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)
Colorado 5 Stockton 1
Utica 1 Charlotte 0
Providence 5 WB/Scranton 1
Belleville 7 Laval 3
Rochester 4 Syracuse 2
Bridgeport 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (SO)
Tucson 5 Abbotsford 4
San Diego 2 Bakersfield 1
San Jose at Ontario, ppd
---
NBA
Minnesota 121 Philadelphia 120 (2OT)
New York 99 Atlanta 90
Phoenix 113 Brooklyn 107
Cleveland 105 Orlando 92
Miami 107 Chicago 104
Washington 120 Dallas 114
Houston 146 Charlotte 143 (OT)
Utah 127 New Orleans 105
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.