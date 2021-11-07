Saturday's Scores
NHL
Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 3
Florida 5 Carolina 2
Philadelphia 2 Washington 1
Columbus 4 Colorado 2
Detroit 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 2 Winnipeg 0
Toronto 5 Boston 2
Vegas 5 Montreal 2
Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4 (SO)
Arizona 5 Seattle 4
Calgary 6 N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
---
NBA
Denver 95 Houston 94
Miami 118 Utah 115
Philadelphia 114 Chicago 105
Dallas 107 Boston 104
Phoenix 121 Atlanta 117
Portland 105 L.A. Lakers 90
---
CFL
Toronto 23 Ottawa 20
Winnipeg 31 Montreal 21
---
AHL
Texas 7 San Jose 3
Charlotte 7 Lehigh Valley 3
Belleville 3 Cleveland 2
Grand Rapids 2 Rockford 1
Hartford 4 WB/Scranton 3
Milwaukee 5 Iowa 2
Providence 3 Hershey 0
Springfield 4 Bridgeport 1
Syracuse 4 Laval 0
Utica 5 Toronto 2
Manitoba 5 Chicago 1
Stockton 2 Abbotsford 1
Colorado 3 San Diego 2
Henderson 3 Tucson 2
Ontario 6 Bakersfield 3
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.
