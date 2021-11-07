Saturday's Scores

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 3

Florida 5 Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2 Washington 1

Columbus 4 Colorado 2

Detroit 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 2 Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5 Boston 2

Vegas 5 Montreal 2

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4 (SO)

Arizona 5 Seattle 4

Calgary 6 N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Denver 95 Houston 94

Miami 118 Utah 115

Philadelphia 114 Chicago 105

Dallas 107 Boston 104

Phoenix 121 Atlanta 117

Portland 105 L.A. Lakers 90

---

CFL

Toronto 23 Ottawa 20

Winnipeg 31 Montreal 21

---

AHL

Texas 7 San Jose 3

Charlotte 7 Lehigh Valley 3

Belleville 3 Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 2 Rockford 1

Hartford 4 WB/Scranton 3

Milwaukee 5 Iowa 2

Providence 3 Hershey 0

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4 Laval 0

Utica 5 Toronto 2

Manitoba 5 Chicago 1

Stockton 2 Abbotsford 1

Colorado 3 San Diego 2

Henderson 3 Tucson 2

Ontario 6 Bakersfield 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.