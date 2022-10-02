Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 25 Edmonton 18
Calgary 29 Toronto 2
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 10 Boston 0
New York 8 Baltimore 0
Seattle 5 Oakland 1
Kansas City 7 Cleveland 1
Detroit 3 Minnesota 2
Houston 2 Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2
---
National League
Washington 13 Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 1
Arizona 8 San Francisco 4
Miami 4 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 13 Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 2
L,A, Dodgers 6 Colorado 4
---
Interleague
San Diego 5 Chicago White Sox 2
---
NHL Pre-Season
Carolina 4 Florida 3
Boston 4 Philadelphia 0
Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 1
Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (OT)
Columbus 2 Washington 1
Dallas 5 St. Louis 2
Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)
Detroit 3 Chicago 0
Seattle 4 Vancouver 0
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New England 2 Atlanta 1
Colorado 1 FC Dallas 0
Charlotte FC 4 Philadelphia 0
Chicago 3 Cincinnati 2
Columbus 2 New York Red Bulls 1
CF Montreal 1 D.C. United 0
San Jose 2 Minnesota 0
Vancouver 2 Austin FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1 L.A. Galaxy 1
---
NBA Pre-Season
Memphis 107 Milwaukee 102
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2022.
