Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB post-season
American League Championship Series
Boston 9 Houston 5
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
National League Championship Series
Atlanta 3 Los Angeles 2
(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)
---
CFL
Montreal 27 Ottawa 16
Calgary 39 B.C. 10
---
NHL
Toronto 3 Ottawa 1
Detroit 3 Vancouver 1
N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 1
San Jose 4 Winnipeg 3
Edmonton 5 Calgary 2
Buffalo 2 Arizona 1 (SO)
Florida 5 N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 5 Chicago 2
Columbus 2 Seattle 1 (OT)
Boston 3 Dallas 1
Tampa Bay 2 Washington 1 (OT)
Carolina 3 Nashville 2
St. Louis 5 Colorado 3
Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Toronto 5 Manitoba 1
Belleville 5 Laval 2
Bakersfield 5 Abbotsford 3
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Cleveland 5 Syracuse 4
Hershey 5 Charlotte 2
Milwaukee 7 Grand Rapids 3
Providence 2 Bridgeport 1
Springfield 2 Hartford 1
Iowa 2 Texas 0
Rockford 5 Chicago 3
Ontario 5 San Diego 2
Stockton 3 Tucson 2
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 2
Atlanta 2 Toronto 0
Los Angeles FC 3 San Jose 1
Columbus 4 Miami 0
Chicago 2 New England 2
Nashville 0 D.C. United 0
Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 0
Houston 2 Seattle 1
Minnesota 1 Austin FC 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 1
LA Galaxy 2 Portland 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.
