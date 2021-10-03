Saturday's Games
NHL Pre-Season
New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)
Chicago 5 St. Louis 1
Arizona 4 Anaheim 3
Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 3
Detroit 5 Columbus 1
Montreal 2 Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 3 Washington 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Nashville 6 Tampa Bay 1
Calgary 3 Seattle 1
---
CFL
Montreal 23 Hamilton 20 (OT)
Calgary 23 Saskatchewan 17
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10 Baltimore 1
Texas 7 Cleveland 2
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 4
Houston 10 Oakland 4
Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 4
National League
San Diego 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)
Miami 3 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 6
Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 5
Arizona 11 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 3
Interleague
Boston 5 Washington 3
---
MLS
Austin FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1
CF Montréal 2 Atlanta 1
Orlando City 2 D.C. United 1
New York 1 Cincinnati 0
Minnesota 0 FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 3 San Jose 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.
