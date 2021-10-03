Saturday's Games

NHL Pre-Season

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)

Chicago 5 St. Louis 1

Arizona 4 Anaheim 3

Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 3

Detroit 5 Columbus 1

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 3 Washington 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Nashville 6 Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 3 Seattle 1

---

CFL

Montreal 23 Hamilton 20 (OT)

Calgary 23 Saskatchewan 17

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10 Baltimore 1

Texas 7 Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 4

Houston 10 Oakland 4

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 4

National League

San Diego 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)

Miami 3 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 5

Arizona 11 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 3

Interleague

Boston 5 Washington 3

---

MLS

Austin FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1

CF Montréal 2 Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2 D.C. United 1

New York 1 Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 0 FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 3 San Jose 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

