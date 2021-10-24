Saturday's Games
MLB Post-season
Atlanta 4 Los Angeles 2
(Atlanta wins series 4-2)
---
CFL
Hamilton 32 Ottawa 3
Winnipeg 45 British Columbia 0
Saskatchewan 20 Calgary 17
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 2
Calgary 4 Washington 3 (OT)
Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)
Carolina 5 Columbus 1
Montreal 6 Detroit 1
New Jersey 2 Buffalo 1 (OT)
Florida 4 Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 7 Toronto 1
Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4
Colorado 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)
St. Louis 7 Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 Arizona 0
Vancouver 4 Seattle 2
---
AHL
Rochester 7 Toronto 3
Hershey 2 Charlotte 1
Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3
Cleveland 2 Belleville 1
Iowa 5 Rockford 2
Utica 2 Syracuse 1
Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Laval 4 Providence 0
Chicago 6 Milwaukee 1
Ontario 5 San Diego 1
Tucson 4 Texas 0
San Jose 3 Colorado 2
Stockton 4 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Cleveland 101 Atlanta 95
Indiana 102 Miami 91 (OT)
Dallas 103 Toronto 95
Chicago 97 Detroit 82
Minnesota 96 New Orleans 89
Milwaukee 121 San Antonio 111
Portland 134 Phoenix 105
Memphis 120 L.A. Clippers 114
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 2 Seattle 1
New York 2 Columbus 1
New York City FC 6 D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 1 Nashville 0
CF Montreal 1 Toronto FC 1
Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1
Chicago 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Miami 5 Cincinnati 1
Colorado 2 Portland 0
FC Dallas 2 LA Galaxy 2
Vancouver 1 San Jose 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.
