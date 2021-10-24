Saturday's Games

MLB Post-season

Atlanta 4 Los Angeles 2

(Atlanta wins series 4-2)

---

CFL

Hamilton 32 Ottawa 3

Winnipeg 45 British Columbia 0

Saskatchewan 20 Calgary 17

---

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 2

Calgary 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Carolina 5 Columbus 1

Montreal 6 Detroit 1

New Jersey 2 Buffalo 1 (OT)

Florida 4 Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 7 Toronto 1

Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4

Colorado 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)

St. Louis 7 Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 Arizona 0

Vancouver 4 Seattle 2

---

AHL

Rochester 7 Toronto 3

Hershey 2 Charlotte 1

Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3

Cleveland 2 Belleville 1

Iowa 5 Rockford 2

Utica 2 Syracuse 1

Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Laval 4 Providence 0

Chicago 6 Milwaukee 1

Ontario 5 San Diego 1

Tucson 4 Texas 0

San Jose 3 Colorado 2

Stockton 4 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 101 Atlanta 95

Indiana 102 Miami 91 (OT)

Dallas 103 Toronto 95

Chicago 97 Detroit 82

Minnesota 96 New Orleans 89

Milwaukee 121 San Antonio 111

Portland 134 Phoenix 105

Memphis 120 L.A. Clippers 114

---

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 2 Seattle 1

New York 2 Columbus 1

New York City FC 6 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1 Nashville 0

CF Montreal 1 Toronto FC 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1

Chicago 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5 Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2 Portland 0

FC Dallas 2 LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 1 San Jose 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.

