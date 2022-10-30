Saturday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Houston 5 Philadelphia 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

--

CFL

Montreal 38 Toronto 33

Hamilton 23 Ottawa 16

Calgary 36 Saskatchewan 10

---

NHL

Edmonton 3 Calgary 2

Montreal 7 St. Louis 4

Los Angeles 4 Toronto 2

Florida 5 Ottawa 3

N.Y. Rangers 6 Dallas 3

Tampa Bay 4 San Jose 3

Buffalo 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Detroit 2 Minnesota 1

Carolina 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Colorado 4

Washington 3 Nashville 0

Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 1

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Utica 1

Rochester 5 Laval 1

Iowa 5 Manitoba 2

Coachella Valley 5 Calgary 3

San Diego 3 Abbotsford 2 (SO)

Hartford 3 Charlotte 2 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 Hershey 1 (OT)

Cleveland 4 Syracuse 2

Tucson 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 4 Springfield 3 (SO)

Milwaukee 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Rockford 8 Belleville 2

Texas 5 Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 4 Bakersfield 3

Henderson 4 Colorado 2

--

NBA

Sacramento 119 Miami 113

Charlotte 120 Golden State 113 (OT)

Indiana 125 Brooklyn 116

Philadelphia 114 Chicago 109

Milwaukee 123 Atlanta 115

Utah 124 Memphis 123

Oklahoma City 117 Dallas 111 (OT)

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.