Saturday's Scores
MLB
World Series
Atlanta 3 Houston 2
(Atlanta leads series 3-1)
---
NHL
Nashville 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 5 Montreal 2
New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 5 Detroit 4
Boston 3 Florida 2 (SO)
San Jose 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)
St. Louis 1 Chicago 0
Colorado 4 Minnesota 1
Edmonton 2 Vancouver 1
Calgary 4 Philadelphia 0
---
AHL
Rochester 6 Laval 5
Manitoba 5 Iowa 3
Toronto 5 Belleville 2
Bridgeport 6 Providence 4
Charlotte 3 Hartford 2
Cleveland 2 Hershey 1
Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 1
Henderson 4 Bakersfield 2
Syracuse 3 Lehigh Valley 2
WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 3
Rockford 4 Texas 3
Stockton 6 Colorado 3
Tucson 6 San Diego 4
Ontario 3 Abbotsford 2
---
CFL
Toronto 31 B.C. 29 (OT)
Saskatchewan 19 Montreal 14
---
NBA
Washington 115 Boston 112 (2OT)
Detroit 110 Orlando 103
New York 123 New Orleans 117
Toronto 97 Indiana 94
Philadelphia 122 Atlanta 94
Miami 129 Memphis 103
San Antonio 102 Milwaukee 93
Chicago 107 Utah 99
Golden State 103 Oklahoma City 82
Denver 93 Minnesota 91
Phoenix 101 Cleveland 92
---
MLS
New York City FC 3 Miami 1
San Jose 4 Real Salt Lake 3
New York 1 CF Montreal 0
Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1
Columbus 3 D.C. United 1
FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.
